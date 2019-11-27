Salvation Army needs bell ringers

The holiday season is a time for warmth, family and — most importantly — charity. The Salvation Army undertakes their Red Kettle Campaign each year to raise money to help needy people and families all throughout the year, and they need your help.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year. The familiar sound of tinkling bells has been a staple of the holiday season since the campaign was started by a Salvation Army captain in 1891 San Francisco. LeFlore County’s Red Kettle Campaign brings in funds to help those in need locally, and they are still seeking bell ringers for the Christmas season.

