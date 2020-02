Saturday basketball schedule

Class 4A Area III District 6 at Tulsa Central

Poteau girls vs. Tulsa Central 6:30 p.m.

Poteau boys vs. Tulsa Central 8 p.m.

Class 3A Area III district at Hugo

Pocola girls vs. Hugo 6:30 p.m.

Pocola boys vs. Hugo 8 p.m.

Class 2A Area II District 2 at Panama

Panama girls vs. Hartshorne 6:30 p.m. (Panama beat Haskell 58-48 in district opener Friday)

Panama boys vs. Haskell 8 p.m. (Panama beat Hartshorne in district opener 73-58 Friday)

Class 2A Area II District 5 at Howe

Howe girls vs. Wister 6:30 p.m. (Wister beat Colcord 44-28 in district opener Friday)

Howe boys vs. Colcord 8 p.m. (Colcord beat Wister 56-54 in district opener Friday)

Class 2A Area III District 4 at Talihina

Talihina girls vs. Rattan 6:30 p.m.

Talihina boys vs. Rattan 8 p.m.

Class A Area II regional at Checotah

Cameron girls vs. Stuart 1:30 p.m. (consolation final) (Cameron beat Riverfield 57-34 in regional consolation semifinal Friday)

Red Oak vs. Keota boys 3 p.m. (consolation final) (Keota beat Clayton 37-36, Red Oak beat Riverfield 55-44 in regional consolation semifinals Friday)

Class B Area IV regional at Stringtown

Whitesboro girls vs. Battiest 6:30 p.m. (final)

Whitesboro boys vs. Battiest 8 p.m. (final)

Class B Area IV regional at Hartshorne

LeFlore vs. Moyers 3 p.m. (consolation final) (LeFlore beat Pittsburg 60-47 in regional consolation semifinal Friday)

LeFlore vs. Pittsburg 6:30 p.m. (final)

Class B Area II regional at Okemah

McCurtain girls vs. Graham-Dustin 1:30 p.m. (consolation final)

Kinta girls vs. Paden 6:30 p.m. (final)

Kinta boys vs. Paden 8 p.m. (final)