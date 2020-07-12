Saturday night storm does damage in LeFlore County

A strong storm rolled through LeFlore County about 10 p.m. Saturday that caused numerous damages throughout the county.

On the LeFlore County Emergency Management's Facebook Page, posts were made that damage happened in locations such as Spiro, Pocola, Shady Point, Panama, Poteau, Calhoun, Tahona, Williams, Heavener, Hontubby, Hodgen and Wister.

Electricity went out for most of the individuals in these areas, and were out for most of the night. Some individuals were posting on the Emergency Management's original post that as of 1 p.m. Sunday they were still without electricity. However, some places that might have been without electricity had power back by Sunday morning.

