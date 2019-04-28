Saturday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores
Sunday, April 28, 2019
Class B Regional Tournaments
At Red Oak
Caney 10, Cameron 1, Cameron eliminated.
Red Oak 8, Caney 4, Red Oak advances to state as regional champion, Caney eliminated.
At Whitesboro
Tupelo 2, Leflore 1, 9 inn., Leflore eliminated.
Whitesboro 10, Tupelo 0, Whitesboro advances to state as regional champion, Tupelo eliminated.
Editor's Note: Spiro's road regular-season baseball game at McAlester was canceled due to the Class 3A Regional Track Meet at Checotah's Ogle Field and won't be made up.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
