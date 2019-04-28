Saturday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Red Oak

Caney 10, Cameron 1, Cameron eliminated.

Red Oak 8, Caney 4, Red Oak advances to state as regional champion, Caney eliminated.

At Whitesboro

Tupelo 2, Leflore 1, 9 inn., Leflore eliminated.

Whitesboro 10, Tupelo 0, Whitesboro advances to state as regional champion, Tupelo eliminated.

Editor's Note: Spiro's road regular-season baseball game at McAlester was canceled due to the Class 3A Regional Track Meet at Checotah's Ogle Field and won't be made up.

