Saturday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

STATE BOUND — The Red Oak Eagles won the Class B Regional Tournament on Saturday at Eagle Field in Red Oak to qualify for this week's state tournament. Photo by Christi NixHEADING TO STATE — The Whitesboro Bulldogs won the Class B Regional Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Farris Fry Sports Complex in Whitesboro to advance to this week's state tournament. Photo Courtesy Whitesboro Public Schools Facebook Page
Sunday, April 28, 2019

Class B Regional Tournaments
At Red Oak
Caney 10, Cameron 1, Cameron eliminated.
Red Oak 8, Caney 4, Red Oak advances to state as regional champion, Caney eliminated.
At Whitesboro
Tupelo 2, Leflore 1, 9 inn., Leflore eliminated.
Whitesboro 10, Tupelo 0, Whitesboro advances to state as regional champion, Tupelo eliminated.
Editor's Note: Spiro's road regular-season baseball game at McAlester was canceled due to the Class 3A Regional Track Meet at Checotah's Ogle Field and won't be made up.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

