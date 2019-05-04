Saturday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Poteau

Loser's-Bracket Final

Stilwell 4, Tulsa Metro Christian 2, Tulsa Metro Christian eliminated.

Championship

Poteau 17, Stilwell 2, Poteau advances to next week's state tournament, Stilwell eliminated.

Class B State Tournament at Shawnee High School's Ed Skelton Field

Semifinals

Roff 4, Asher 3, Asher eliminated.

Drummond 3, Red Oak 2, Red Oak eliminated.

Championship

Roff 11, Drummond 7

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley