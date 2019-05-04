Saturday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

FOUR-PEATERS — The Poteau Pirates won the Class 4A Regional Tournament on Saturday night at Town Creek Park to earn their fourth straight trip to state. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, May 4, 2019

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Poteau
Loser's-Bracket Final
Stilwell 4, Tulsa Metro Christian 2, Tulsa Metro Christian eliminated.
Championship
Poteau 17, Stilwell 2, Poteau advances to next week's state tournament, Stilwell eliminated.
Class B State Tournament at Shawnee High School's Ed Skelton Field
Semifinals
Roff 4, Asher 3, Asher eliminated.
Drummond 3, Red Oak 2, Red Oak eliminated.
Championship
Roff 11, Drummond 7

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

