Saturday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores
Saturday, May 4, 2019
Class 4A Regional Tournament at Poteau
Loser's-Bracket Final
Stilwell 4, Tulsa Metro Christian 2, Tulsa Metro Christian eliminated.
Championship
Poteau 17, Stilwell 2, Poteau advances to next week's state tournament, Stilwell eliminated.
Class B State Tournament at Shawnee High School's Ed Skelton Field
Semifinals
Roff 4, Asher 3, Asher eliminated.
Drummond 3, Red Oak 2, Red Oak eliminated.
Championship
Roff 11, Drummond 7
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
