Saturday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Kiowa 9, McCurtain 6

Atoka Festival

Hartshorne 12, Talihina 0

Preston Tournament

Championship

Spiro 10, Preston 0

3rd-Place Game

Morris 11, Warner 1

Playoffs

Class B District Tournament at Cameron

Winner-Take-All Finals

Cameron 7, Smithville 2, Cameron advances to this week's regional tournament, Smithville eliminated.

Editor's Note: The Preston Tournament consolation finals between Oklahoma Union and Chouteau-Mazie was not played Saturday. Since both teams are scheduled to play today, that game may also act as the consolation finals.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley