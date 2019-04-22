Saturday's High School Baseball Scores

DISTRICT CHAMPS — The Cameron Yellowjackets won the Class B District Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Cameron. PDN photo by David SeeleyTOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS — The Spiro Bulldogs won the Preston Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Preston. Photo by Bobby Rodgers
Monday, April 22, 2019

Regular Season
Kiowa 9, McCurtain 6
Atoka Festival
Hartshorne 12, Talihina 0
Preston Tournament
Championship
Spiro 10, Preston 0
3rd-Place Game
Morris 11, Warner 1
Playoffs
Class B District Tournament at Cameron
Winner-Take-All Finals
Cameron 7, Smithville 2, Cameron advances to this week's regional tournament, Smithville eliminated.
Editor's Note: The Preston Tournament consolation finals between Oklahoma Union and Chouteau-Mazie was not played Saturday. Since both teams are scheduled to play today, that game may also act as the consolation finals.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

Category: