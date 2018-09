Howe Wood Bat Tournament

Championship

Whitesboro 3, Wister 0

Third-Place Game

McCurtain 8, Howe 5

Editor's Note: The final two days of the Silo Tournament for Red Oak was rained out, and Clayton's road doubleheader Saturday at Frontier High School in Red Rock, north of Perry, was rained out.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley