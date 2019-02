Saturday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 3A District Tournament at Pocola

Boys

Heavener 48, Pocola 39

Girls

Pocola 49, Heavener 37

Class 2A District Tournaments

District Finals

At Howe

Boys

Howe 64, Panama 54

Girls

Howe 86, Panama 28

At Talihina

Boys

Quinton 56, Talihina 48

Girls

Talihina 49, Silo 46, OT

Class A Regional Tournaments

District Finals

At Indianola

Boys

Whitesboro 62, Kiowa 58

Girls

Clayton 50, Kiowa 38

Consolation Finals

Boys

Asher 77, Clayton 60, Clayton eliminated.

Girls

Crowder 57, Whitesboro 42, Whitesboro eliminated.

At Alex

District Finals

Boys

Wright City 66, Smithville 36

Girls

Canute 40, Smithville 33

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Panama

District Finals

Boys

Kinta 63, Red Oak 36

Girls

Red Oak 28, Kinta 27

Consolation Finals

Boys

Buffalo Valley 91, Battiest 65, Battiest eliminated.

Girls

Battiest 65, Sasakwa 62, 2 OT, Sasakwa eliminated.

At Moss High School

Girls District Finals

Webbers Falls 50, Leflore 35

Boys Consolation Finals

Moyers 74, Leflore 69, Leflore eliminated.

At Okmulgee

District Finals

Boys

New Lima 64, McCurtain 58

Girls

Varnum 56, McCurtain 47

