Saturday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores
Class 4A Regional Tournament at Catoosa
Boys Consolation Championship
Catoosa 59, Poteau 52, Poteau eliminated.
Class 3A Regional Tournaments
At Roland
Girls Consolation Championship
Pocola 71, Heavener 62, Heavener eliminated.
At Henryetta
Boys Championship
Spiro 54, Hugo 37
Class 2A Regional Tournaments
At Warner
Girls Championship
Howe 77, Sallisaw-Central 54
Boys Consolation Championship
Howe 73, Hulbert 51, Hulbert eliminated.
At Hartshorne
Boys Consolation Championship
Talihina 62, Hartshorne 47, Hartshorne eliminated.
Class A Area Tournament at Ada High School's Cougar Activity Center
Girls Consolation Championship
Smithville 51, Clayton 36, Smithville advances to state, Clayton eliminated.
Class B Area Tournament
At Wilburton
Girls Consolation Championship
Webbers Falls 52, Leflore 31, Webbers Falls advances to state, Leflore eliminated.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
