Saturday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Catoosa

Boys Consolation Championship

Catoosa 59, Poteau 52, Poteau eliminated.

Class 3A Regional Tournaments

At Roland

Girls Consolation Championship

Pocola 71, Heavener 62, Heavener eliminated.

At Henryetta

Boys Championship

Spiro 54, Hugo 37

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Warner

Girls Championship

Howe 77, Sallisaw-Central 54

Boys Consolation Championship

Howe 73, Hulbert 51, Hulbert eliminated.

At Hartshorne

Boys Consolation Championship

Talihina 62, Hartshorne 47, Hartshorne eliminated.

Class A Area Tournament at Ada High School's Cougar Activity Center

Girls Consolation Championship

Smithville 51, Clayton 36, Smithville advances to state, Clayton eliminated.

Class B Area Tournament

At Wilburton

Girls Consolation Championship

Webbers Falls 52, Leflore 31, Webbers Falls advances to state, Leflore eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley