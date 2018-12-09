Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

CLASSIC CHAMPIONS — The Smithville Lady Braves won the inaugural Nadine Carpenter Classic on Saturday night on Nadine Carpenter Court at Carpenter Memorial Gymnasium. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOMING IN SECOND — The Leflore Lady Savages were runners-up in their own inaugural Nadine Carpenter Classic, which ended Saturday night on Nadine Carpenter Court at Carpenter Memorial Gymnasium. PDN photo by David SeeleyCONSOLATION CHAMPS — The Leflore Savages won Saturday afternoon's consolation championship of the inaugural Nadine Carpenter Classic, which ended Saturday night on Nadine Carpenter Court at Carpenter Memorial Gymnasium. Photo by Suzie CormierTOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS — The Howe Lions won the Quinton Tournament on Saturday night. Photo by Holly CooperFLYING HIGH — The Red Oak Lady Eagles captured the championship of the Quinton Tournament on Saturday night. Photo by Corey Stolzenback/The McAlester News-CapitalTAKING THE THIRD [PLACE] — The Howe Lady Lions junior varsity team finished third at the Quinton Tournament on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Kathy NyeCONSOLATION CHAMPIONS — The Poteau Lady Pirates junior varsity team won Saturday afternoon's consolation championship at the Quinton Tournament Photo by Jason Prescott
Nadine Carpenter Classic at Leflore
Boys
Championship
Gans 62, Smithville 57
3rd-Place Game
Keota 51, Arkoma 49
Consolation Championship
Leflore 60, Cameron 58
Girls
Championship
Smithville 56, Leflore 32
3rd-Place Game
Crowder 60, Arkoma 35
Consolation Championship
Cameron 47, Keota 44, OT
Quinton Tournament
Boys
Championship
Howe 63, Quinton 46
3rd-Place Game
Warner 60, Buffalo Valley 51
Consolation Championship
Boswell 57, Moyers 39
Girls
Championship
Red Oak 56, Warner 31
3rd-Place Game
Howe JV 51, Quinton 37
Consolation Championship
Poteau JV 44, Moyers 40

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

