Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

Sunday, December 9, 2018
Nadine Carpenter Classic at Leflore
Boys
Championship
Gans 62, Smithville 57
3rd-Place Game
Keota 51, Arkoma 49
Consolation Championship
Leflore 60, Cameron 58
Girls
Championship
Smithville 56, Leflore 32
3rd-Place Game
Crowder 60, Arkoma 35
Consolation Championship
Cameron 47, Keota 44, OT
Quinton Tournament
Boys
Championship
Howe 63, Quinton 46
3rd-Place Game
Warner 60, Buffalo Valley 51
Consolation Championship
Boswell 57, Moyers 39
Girls
Championship
Red Oak 56, Warner 31
3rd-Place Game
Howe JV 51, Quinton 37
Consolation Championship
Poteau JV 44, Moyers 40
