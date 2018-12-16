Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

RUNNERS-UP — The Pocola Lady Indians came in runners-up at the 2018 Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament on Saturday night on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium in Talihina. Photo by Mary NewmanCONSOLATION CHAMPS — The Panama Razorbacks won the consolation championship of the 2018 Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium in Talihina. PDN photo by David SeeleyTHIRD-PLACE FINISHERS — The Heavener Lady Wolves finished third in the 2018 First National Bank Classic on Saturday afternoon at McAlester's Southeast Expo Center. Photo by Julie Crase
Sunday, December 16, 2018

Wilburton Tournament
Boys
Championship
Spiro 65, Checotah 46
3rd-Place Game
Eufaula 65, Poteau 54
Consolation Championship
Stigler 50, Wilburton 48
Girls
Championship
Hartshorne 49, Eufaula 36
3rd-Place Game
Wilburton 38, Poteau 37
Consolation Championship
Red Oak 49, Spiro 36
Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina
Boys
Championship
Roland 58, Broken Bow 56
3rd-Place Game
Luther 67, Talihina 66
Consolation Championship
Panama 57, Rattan 53
7th-Place Game
Antlers 54, Pocola 24
Girls
Championship
Roland 47, Pocola 35
3rd-Place Game
Broken Bow 39, Rattan 25
Consolation Championship
Luther 49, Talihina 34
7th-Place Game
Panama 30, Antlers 24
Indianola Tournament
Boys
Championship
Lakewood Christian 97, Indianola 82
3rd-Place Game
McCurtain 72, Battiest 39
Consolation Championship
Maud 49, Weleetka 37
7th-Place Game
Moss 40, Bokoshe 38
Girls
Championship
McCurtain 54, Battiest 39
3rd-Place Game
Weleetka 50, Moss 25
Consolation Championship
Indianola 38, Maud 31
7th-Place Game
Bokoshe 50, Lakewood Christian 25
First National Bank Classic in McAlester
Boys
Championship
Kinta 46, Wright City 44
3rd-Place Game
Savanna 57, Caddo 48
Consolation Championship
Stuart 90, Heavener 61
Girls
Championship
Caddo 46, Stuart 43
3rd-Place Game
Heavener 59, Kinta 49
Consolation Championship
Wright City 45, Pittsburg 44

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

