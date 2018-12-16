Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
Wilburton Tournament
Boys
Championship
Spiro 65, Checotah 46
3rd-Place Game
Eufaula 65, Poteau 54
Consolation Championship
Stigler 50, Wilburton 48
Girls
Championship
Hartshorne 49, Eufaula 36
3rd-Place Game
Wilburton 38, Poteau 37
Consolation Championship
Red Oak 49, Spiro 36
Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina
Boys
Championship
Roland 58, Broken Bow 56
3rd-Place Game
Luther 67, Talihina 66
Consolation Championship
Panama 57, Rattan 53
7th-Place Game
Antlers 54, Pocola 24
Girls
Championship
Roland 47, Pocola 35
3rd-Place Game
Broken Bow 39, Rattan 25
Consolation Championship
Luther 49, Talihina 34
7th-Place Game
Panama 30, Antlers 24
Indianola Tournament
Boys
Championship
Lakewood Christian 97, Indianola 82
3rd-Place Game
McCurtain 72, Battiest 39
Consolation Championship
Maud 49, Weleetka 37
7th-Place Game
Moss 40, Bokoshe 38
Girls
Championship
McCurtain 54, Battiest 39
3rd-Place Game
Weleetka 50, Moss 25
Consolation Championship
Indianola 38, Maud 31
7th-Place Game
Bokoshe 50, Lakewood Christian 25
First National Bank Classic in McAlester
Boys
Championship
Kinta 46, Wright City 44
3rd-Place Game
Savanna 57, Caddo 48
Consolation Championship
Stuart 90, Heavener 61
Girls
Championship
Caddo 46, Stuart 43
3rd-Place Game
Heavener 59, Kinta 49
Consolation Championship
Wright City 45, Pittsburg 44
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: