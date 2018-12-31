Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

CLASSIC CHAMPIONS — The Arkoma Lady Mustangs won the Bill Frye Classic on Saturday afternoon in Mansfield, Ark. Photo by Jodi OlsonTHIRD-PLACE FINISHERS — The Howe Lady Lions junior varsity team finished third at the Idabel Winter Classic, which ended Saturday. Photo Submitted by Mike Womack
Monday, December 31, 2018

Bill Frye Classic at Mansfield, Ark.
Boys
Championship
Booneville, Ark., 61, Waldron, Ark., 48
3rd-Place Game
Vian 55, Mansfield, Ark., 32
Girls
Championship
Arkoma 36, Waldron, Ark., 26
3rd-Place Game
Vian 40, Mansfield, Ark., 21
Citizens Bank Airedale Classic at Alma, Ark.
Boys
Championship
Alma, Ark., 64, Pea Ridge, Ark., 62
3rd-Place Game
Lavaca, Ark., 55, Elkins, Ark., 48
Consolation Championship
West Fork, Ark., 61, Future School, Ark., 31
7th-Place Game
Greenland, Ark., 61, Heavener 32
Girls
Championship
Pea Ridge, Ark., 57, Alma, Ark., 34
3rd-Place Game
Clarksville, Ark., 51, Lavaca, Ark., 39
Consolation Championship
Greenland, Ark., 45, West Fork, Ark., 30
7th-Place Game
Heavener 43, Elkins, Ark., 33
Idabel Winter Classic
Boys
Championship
OKC Douglass 51, Texarkana Arkansas High School 45
3rd-Place Game
Liberty Eylau, Texas vs. Grace Baptist, Miss. (n)
Consolation Championship
Wewoka 81, Howe 69
7th-Place Game
Idabel 53, Valliant 45
Girls
Championship
Sulphur Springs, Texas, 46, Hugo 33
3rd-Place Game
Howe JV 62, OKC NW Classen 41
Consolation Championship
Texarkana Arkansas High School 46, SW Louisiana 33
7th-Place Game
Valliant 58, Idabel 42
Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic
Girls
Championship
Edmond North 47, Mustang 38
3rd-Place Game
Seiling 58, Owasso 40
Consolation Championship
Frontier 66, Midwest City 61
7th-Place Game
Christian Heritage Academy 72, Pocola 46
Tournament of Champions at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa
Boys
Championship
Tulsa Washington 66, Tulsa Memorial 60
3rd-Place Game
Kingfisher 77, OKC Putnam City West 56
Consolation Championship
Kingston 58, Fort Cobb-Broxton 47
7th-Place Game
Hugo 60, Whitesboro 44

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

