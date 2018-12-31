Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
Bill Frye Classic at Mansfield, Ark.
Boys
Championship
Booneville, Ark., 61, Waldron, Ark., 48
3rd-Place Game
Vian 55, Mansfield, Ark., 32
Girls
Championship
Arkoma 36, Waldron, Ark., 26
3rd-Place Game
Vian 40, Mansfield, Ark., 21
Citizens Bank Airedale Classic at Alma, Ark.
Boys
Championship
Alma, Ark., 64, Pea Ridge, Ark., 62
3rd-Place Game
Lavaca, Ark., 55, Elkins, Ark., 48
Consolation Championship
West Fork, Ark., 61, Future School, Ark., 31
7th-Place Game
Greenland, Ark., 61, Heavener 32
Girls
Championship
Pea Ridge, Ark., 57, Alma, Ark., 34
3rd-Place Game
Clarksville, Ark., 51, Lavaca, Ark., 39
Consolation Championship
Greenland, Ark., 45, West Fork, Ark., 30
7th-Place Game
Heavener 43, Elkins, Ark., 33
Idabel Winter Classic
Boys
Championship
OKC Douglass 51, Texarkana Arkansas High School 45
3rd-Place Game
Liberty Eylau, Texas vs. Grace Baptist, Miss. (n)
Consolation Championship
Wewoka 81, Howe 69
7th-Place Game
Idabel 53, Valliant 45
Girls
Championship
Sulphur Springs, Texas, 46, Hugo 33
3rd-Place Game
Howe JV 62, OKC NW Classen 41
Consolation Championship
Texarkana Arkansas High School 46, SW Louisiana 33
7th-Place Game
Valliant 58, Idabel 42
Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic
Girls
Championship
Edmond North 47, Mustang 38
3rd-Place Game
Seiling 58, Owasso 40
Consolation Championship
Frontier 66, Midwest City 61
7th-Place Game
Christian Heritage Academy 72, Pocola 46
Tournament of Champions at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa
Boys
Championship
Tulsa Washington 66, Tulsa Memorial 60
3rd-Place Game
Kingfisher 77, OKC Putnam City West 56
Consolation Championship
Kingston 58, Fort Cobb-Broxton 47
7th-Place Game
Hugo 60, Whitesboro 44
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
