Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

Bill Frye Classic at Mansfield, Ark.

Boys

Championship

Booneville, Ark., 61, Waldron, Ark., 48

3rd-Place Game

Vian 55, Mansfield, Ark., 32

Girls

Championship

Arkoma 36, Waldron, Ark., 26

3rd-Place Game

Vian 40, Mansfield, Ark., 21

Citizens Bank Airedale Classic at Alma, Ark.

Boys

Championship

Alma, Ark., 64, Pea Ridge, Ark., 62

3rd-Place Game

Lavaca, Ark., 55, Elkins, Ark., 48

Consolation Championship

West Fork, Ark., 61, Future School, Ark., 31

7th-Place Game

Greenland, Ark., 61, Heavener 32

Girls

Championship

Pea Ridge, Ark., 57, Alma, Ark., 34

3rd-Place Game

Clarksville, Ark., 51, Lavaca, Ark., 39

Consolation Championship

Greenland, Ark., 45, West Fork, Ark., 30

7th-Place Game

Heavener 43, Elkins, Ark., 33

Idabel Winter Classic

Boys

Championship

OKC Douglass 51, Texarkana Arkansas High School 45

3rd-Place Game

Liberty Eylau, Texas vs. Grace Baptist, Miss. (n)

Consolation Championship

Wewoka 81, Howe 69

7th-Place Game

Idabel 53, Valliant 45

Girls

Championship

Sulphur Springs, Texas, 46, Hugo 33

3rd-Place Game

Howe JV 62, OKC NW Classen 41

Consolation Championship

Texarkana Arkansas High School 46, SW Louisiana 33

7th-Place Game

Valliant 58, Idabel 42

Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic

Girls

Championship

Edmond North 47, Mustang 38

3rd-Place Game

Seiling 58, Owasso 40

Consolation Championship

Frontier 66, Midwest City 61

7th-Place Game

Christian Heritage Academy 72, Pocola 46

Tournament of Champions at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa

Boys

Championship

Tulsa Washington 66, Tulsa Memorial 60

3rd-Place Game

Kingfisher 77, OKC Putnam City West 56

Consolation Championship

Kingston 58, Fort Cobb-Broxton 47

7th-Place Game

Hugo 60, Whitesboro 44

