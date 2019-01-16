Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

Henryetta Tournament

Girls

Championship

Eufaula 43, Tulsa Metro Christian 39

3rd-Place Game

Okmulgee 55, Wilburton 19

Consolation Finals

Poteau 57, Meeker 38

Arkansas River Shootout at Webbers Falls

Boys

Championship

Whitesboro 91, Cameron 48

3rd-Place Game

Leflore 56, Cave Springs 45

Consolation Finals

Watts 54, Porum 46

Girls

Championship

Whitesboro 54, Webbers Falls 45

3rd-Place Game

Leflore 63, Porum 50

Consolation Finals

Cameron 60, Cave Springs 39

Kingston New Year's Classic

Boys

Championship

Kingston 53, Rock Creek 47

3rd-Place Game

Dale 66, Atoka 46

Consolation Finals

Talihina 61, Latta 43

Girls

Championship

Dale 65, Howe 55

3rd-Place Game

Kingston 73, Silo 41

Consolation Finals

Atoka 47, Talihina 34

Bedouin Shrine Classic

Small School Bracket

Boys

Championship

Haskell 54, Kansas 48

3rd-Place Game

Red Oak 75, Quinton 47

Consolation Finals

Oktaha 54, McCurtain 42

7th-Place Game

Haskell JV 63, Tulsa Cascia Hall Freshmen 46

Girls

Championship

Kansas 39, Red Oak 37

3rd-Place Game

Haskell 53, McCurtain 50

Consolation Championship

Oktaha 49, Quinton 33

Moyers Tournament

Boys

Championship

Clayton 55, Moyers 47

3rd-Place Game

Buffalo Valley 70, Broken Bow JV 50

Consolation Finals

Fort Towson 50, Haworth 36

7th-Place Game

Milburn 49, Eagletown 45

Girls

Championship

Clayton 48, Haworth 24

3rd-Place Game

Moyers 55, Broken Bow JV 30

Consolation Finals

Milburn 42, Fort Towson 28

7th-Place Game

Buffalo Valley 49, Eagletown 11

Dee Foster Invitational in Pittsburg

Boys

Championship

Kinta 45, Savanna 43

3rd-Place Game

Stuart 59, Soper 58, OT

Consolation Finals

Lakewood Christian 62, Calvin 61

Girls

Championship

Soper 46, Stuart 42

3rd-Place Game

Calvin 44, Savanna 42

Consolation Finals

Kinta 40, Pittsburg 25

Jim Walling Classic in Earlsboro

Boys

Championship

Asher 62, Smithville 56

3rd-Place Game

Varnum 74, Dewar 67

Consolation Championship

Sasakwa 65, Macomb 36

7th-Place Game

Earlsboro 68, Dibble 67

Girls

Championship

Smithville 64, Earlsboro 41

3rd-Place Game

Sasakwa 63, Dewar 59

Consolation Finals

Dibble 45, Varnum JV 44

7th-Place Game

Asher 49, Macomb 18

