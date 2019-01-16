Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
Henryetta Tournament
Girls
Championship
Eufaula 43, Tulsa Metro Christian 39
3rd-Place Game
Okmulgee 55, Wilburton 19
Consolation Finals
Poteau 57, Meeker 38
Arkansas River Shootout at Webbers Falls
Boys
Championship
Whitesboro 91, Cameron 48
3rd-Place Game
Leflore 56, Cave Springs 45
Consolation Finals
Watts 54, Porum 46
Girls
Championship
Whitesboro 54, Webbers Falls 45
3rd-Place Game
Leflore 63, Porum 50
Consolation Finals
Cameron 60, Cave Springs 39
Kingston New Year's Classic
Boys
Championship
Kingston 53, Rock Creek 47
3rd-Place Game
Dale 66, Atoka 46
Consolation Finals
Talihina 61, Latta 43
Girls
Championship
Dale 65, Howe 55
3rd-Place Game
Kingston 73, Silo 41
Consolation Finals
Atoka 47, Talihina 34
Bedouin Shrine Classic
Small School Bracket
Boys
Championship
Haskell 54, Kansas 48
3rd-Place Game
Red Oak 75, Quinton 47
Consolation Finals
Oktaha 54, McCurtain 42
7th-Place Game
Haskell JV 63, Tulsa Cascia Hall Freshmen 46
Girls
Championship
Kansas 39, Red Oak 37
3rd-Place Game
Haskell 53, McCurtain 50
Consolation Championship
Oktaha 49, Quinton 33
Moyers Tournament
Boys
Championship
Clayton 55, Moyers 47
3rd-Place Game
Buffalo Valley 70, Broken Bow JV 50
Consolation Finals
Fort Towson 50, Haworth 36
7th-Place Game
Milburn 49, Eagletown 45
Girls
Championship
Clayton 48, Haworth 24
3rd-Place Game
Moyers 55, Broken Bow JV 30
Consolation Finals
Milburn 42, Fort Towson 28
7th-Place Game
Buffalo Valley 49, Eagletown 11
Dee Foster Invitational in Pittsburg
Boys
Championship
Kinta 45, Savanna 43
3rd-Place Game
Stuart 59, Soper 58, OT
Consolation Finals
Lakewood Christian 62, Calvin 61
Girls
Championship
Soper 46, Stuart 42
3rd-Place Game
Calvin 44, Savanna 42
Consolation Finals
Kinta 40, Pittsburg 25
Jim Walling Classic in Earlsboro
Boys
Championship
Asher 62, Smithville 56
3rd-Place Game
Varnum 74, Dewar 67
Consolation Championship
Sasakwa 65, Macomb 36
7th-Place Game
Earlsboro 68, Dibble 67
Girls
Championship
Smithville 64, Earlsboro 41
3rd-Place Game
Sasakwa 63, Dewar 59
Consolation Finals
Dibble 45, Varnum JV 44
7th-Place Game
Asher 49, Macomb 18
Note: Complete results were not made available until Wednesday, Jan. 16.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: