Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

Regular Season

Boys

Talihina 45, Hartshorne 37

Girls

Hartshorne 77, Talihina 27

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament

Finals

At Whitesboro

Boys

Whitesboro 94, Arkoma 63

Girls

Whitesboro 47, Arkoma 33

At Clayton

Boys

Clayton 67, Keota 61

Girls

Clayton 65, Keota 23

At Smithville

Boys

Smithville 73, Fort Towson 33

Girls

Smithville 42, Achille 20

Class B District Tournaments

Finals

At Kinta

Boys

Kinta 40, Buffalo Valley 37

Girls

Kinta 68, Buffalo Valley 28

At Leflore

Boys

Leflore 79, Moyers 60

Girls

Leflore 68, Moyers 25

At McCurtain

Boys

McCurtain 50, Oaks 34

Girls

McCurtain 64, Oaks 26

At Red Oak

Boys

Red Oak 62, Boswell 37

Girls

Red Oak 95, Boswell 23

Editor's Note: Both teams in all finals will advance to this week's regional tournaments, the district champions on the winner's-bracket side and the district runners-up on the loser's-bracket side.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley