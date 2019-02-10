Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
Regular Season
Boys
Talihina 45, Hartshorne 37
Girls
Hartshorne 77, Talihina 27
Playoffs
Class A District Tournament
Finals
At Whitesboro
Boys
Whitesboro 94, Arkoma 63
Girls
Whitesboro 47, Arkoma 33
At Clayton
Boys
Clayton 67, Keota 61
Girls
Clayton 65, Keota 23
At Smithville
Boys
Smithville 73, Fort Towson 33
Girls
Smithville 42, Achille 20
Class B District Tournaments
Finals
At Kinta
Boys
Kinta 40, Buffalo Valley 37
Girls
Kinta 68, Buffalo Valley 28
At Leflore
Boys
Leflore 79, Moyers 60
Girls
Leflore 68, Moyers 25
At McCurtain
Boys
McCurtain 50, Oaks 34
Girls
McCurtain 64, Oaks 26
At Red Oak
Boys
Red Oak 62, Boswell 37
Girls
Red Oak 95, Boswell 23
Editor's Note: Both teams in all finals will advance to this week's regional tournaments, the district champions on the winner's-bracket side and the district runners-up on the loser's-bracket side.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
