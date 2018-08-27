Saturday's High School Softball Scores

Konawa 13, Talihina 5

Chouteau-Mazie Tournament

Colcord 5, Arkoma 2

Oklahoma State University Jamboree in Stillwater

Pocola 14, Perry 2

Checotah 3, Pocola 0

Whitesboro 15, Tushka 6

Stillwater 11, Whitesboro 1

Tushka 5, Howe 4

Amber-Pocassett 8, Howe 5

Prague Tournament

Holdenville 9, Spiro 5, Spiro eliminated.

Editor's Note: Heavener did not play its Saturday game at the Chouteau-Mazie Tournament.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley