Saturday's High School Softball Scores
Monday, August 27, 2018
Konawa 13, Talihina 5
Chouteau-Mazie Tournament
Colcord 5, Arkoma 2
Oklahoma State University Jamboree in Stillwater
Pocola 14, Perry 2
Checotah 3, Pocola 0
Whitesboro 15, Tushka 6
Stillwater 11, Whitesboro 1
Tushka 5, Howe 4
Amber-Pocassett 8, Howe 5
Prague Tournament
Holdenville 9, Spiro 5, Spiro eliminated.
Editor's Note: Heavener did not play its Saturday game at the Chouteau-Mazie Tournament.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
