Saturday's High School Softball Scores
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Whitesboro Tournament
Winner's-Bracket Final
Whitesboro 15, Howe 7
Loser's-Bracket Semifinal
Heavener 4, Smithville 3, Smithville eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Final
Howe 18, Heavener 5, Heavener eliminated.
Championship Round
First Title Game
Howe 9, Whitesboro 8, 8 inn.
Winner-Take-All Title Game
Whitesboro 8, Howe 7
Broken Arrow Tournament
Broken Bow 4, Pocola 3
Pocola 5, Moore 0
Pocola 8, Midwest City 2
Beggs Festival
Haskell 6, Red Oak 5
Tishomingo 7, Red Oak 0
Preston 4, Spiro 2
Henryetta 5, Spiro 4
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: