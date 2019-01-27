Saturday's Non-LCT High School Basketball Scores
Cross Telephone Porum Invitational
Boys
Championship
Quinton 36, Kinta 27
3rd-Place Game
Strother 58, Porum 43
Consolation Championship
Keota 60, Gore 55
Girls
Championship
Strother 50, Porum 41
3rd-Place Game
Kinta 37, Gore 32
Consolation Championship
Midway 59, Quinton 55, OT
McCurtain 6 Tournament at Broken Bow
Boys
Championship
Wright City 59, Rattan 48
3rd-Place Game
Antlers 66, Smithville 37
Consolation Championship
Valliant 69, Haworth 41
Girls
Championship
Valliant 43, Smithville 38
3rd-Place Game
Battiest 55, Rattan 46
Consolation Championship
Wright City 48, Haworth 35
Wapanucka Tournament
Boys
Championship
Varnum 62, Buffalo Valley 58
3rd-Place Game
Moyers 73, Coleman 54
Consolation Championship
Caney 56, Wapanucka 33
Girls
Championship
Varnum 53, Calvin 50
3rd-Place Game
Caney 45, Wapanucka 23
Consolation Championship
Coleman 36, Buffalo Valley 32
SRT Invitational in Stonewall
Boys
Championship
Roff 75, Clayton 48
3rd-Place Game
Stringtown 56, Konawa 43
Consolation Championship
Stonewall 60, Coalgate 41
Girls
Championship
Clayton 52, Konawa 47
3rd-Place Game
Stonewall 67, Coalgate 57
Consolation Championship
New Lima 64, Stringtown 51
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
