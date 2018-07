Saturday's OK Kids Postseason Baseball Scores

Preps State Tournament at Weatherford

Saturday’s Games

Loser’s-Bracket Final

Hollis Tigers 6, Wister Wildcats 1, Wister Wildcats eliminated

Midget Regional Tournament at Durant

Saturday’s Games

Loser’s-Bracket Final

Caney Cougars 6, McAlester Buffaloes 2, McAlester Buffaloes eliminated

Regional Championship

Wister Wildcats 13, Caney Cougars 6, Wister Wildcats qualify for state, Caney Cougars eliminated.

Peewee Regional at Spiro

Saturday’s Games

Regional Championship

Caddo Bruins 5, Poteau Nationals 2, Caddo Bruins qualify for state, Poteau Nationals eliminated.

Coach-Pitch Regionals

At Heavener

Saturday’s Games

Winner’s-Bracket Final

Panama Sliderz 8, Stilwell Indians 7.

Loser’s-Bracket

Quarterfinals

Sallisaw Orioles 11, Sallisaw Cardinals 4, Sallisaw Cardinals eliminated.

Wister Wildcats 12, Muldrow Bad News Bears 11, Muldrow Bad News Bears eliminated.

Loser’s-Bracket

Semifinals

Sallisaw Orioles 14, Wister Wildcats 1, Wister Wildcats eliminated

Loser’s-Bracket Finals

Stilwell Indians 16, Sallisaw Orioles 14, Sallisaw Orioles eliminated.

Regional Championship

Panama Sliderz 10, Stilwell Indians 9, Panama Sliderz qualify for state, Stilwell Indians eliminated.

At Cushing

Saturday’s Games

Loser’s-Bracket Quarterfinals

Durant Storm 14, Hennessey Eagles No. 1 4, Hennessey Eagles No. 1 eliminated.

Davenport Bulldogs 12, Oklahoma [Spiro] Naturals 6, Oklahoma [Spiro] Naturals eliminated.