Saturday's Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] Playoff Scores

Division II

At Hodgen

Boys

Hodgen 57, Holly Creek 25

Moffett 52, Liberty 6

Area Finals

Moffett vs. Hodgen, 8 p.m. Thursday at Hodgen, winner to state.

Girls

Hodgen 38, Liberty 17

Moffett 41, Holly Creek 22

Area Finals

Moffett vs. Hodgen, 7 p.m. Thursday at Hodgen, winner to state.

Division III

At Rocky Mountain School near Stilwell

Boys

Monroe def. Peavine by forfeit, Peavine eliminated.

Area Championship Semifinals

Monroe vs. Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m. Monday

Girls

Monroe 24, Peavine 17, Peavine eliminated.

Area Championship Semifinals

Monroe vs. Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m. Monday.

At Krebs

Boys

Harmony 45, Shady Point 24, Shady Point eliminated.

Girls

Area Championship Semifinals

Shady Point vs. Forest Grove, 7 p.m. Monday at Krebs.

