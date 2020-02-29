Savages upend Panthers in area

By: 
Kenneth Holzhammer
Sports Correspondent
Saturday, February 29, 2020
QUINTON, OK

The LeFlore Savages boys basketball team were the victors over the Battiest Panthers during the first game of the Class B Area IV in Quinton Thursday night, 68-60. LeFlore started the game in dominant fashion, hitting four consecutive three-point shots.The Savages would goon a 18-5 run early in the first, forcing the Panthers to use two early timeouts in attempt to slow down LeFlore’s aggressive offensive attack.

