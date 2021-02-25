SBA Stands Ready to Assist Oklahoma Businesses, Residents Affected by the Severe Winter Storms
Low-interest federal disaster loans will become available Friday to Oklahoma businesses and residents as a result of President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration, United States Small Business Administration’s acting Administrator Tami L. Perriello announced.
The declaration covers LeFlore, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties as a result of the severe winter storms that occurred Feb. 8-20.
“SBA is strongly committed to providing Oklahoma with the most effective and customer-focused response possible and with access to federal disaster loans to help businesses and residents affected by this disaster,” Perriello said. “Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”
In consideration of the public health concerns due to the Coronavirus pandemic, SBA will establish a Virtual Business Recovery Center on Friday to provide personalized assistance to business owners. In addition, SBA will also open a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters. Customer service representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each person complete their electronic loan application.
Virtual Business Recovery Center and Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center.
Mondays-Fridays
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
www.FOCWAssistance@sba.gov
(800) 659-2955
Category: