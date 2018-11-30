School board election filing period begins Monday

Candidates for school boards in 17 Leflore County school districts will file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said.

Steele said the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All candidate filings will occur at the LeFlore County Election Board, 103 N. Church St., in Poteau, Steele said.

The positions at stake will be in a primary election scheduled Feb. 12 and the general election on April 2.

If only two candidates file, the position will be filled in the general election. If more than two candidates file, a primary election will be held.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the primary election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the general election.

Candidates may file for the following offices:

Arkoma — Office No.4

Bokoshe — Offices No. 4 and 2 (unexpired term).

Cameron — Offices No. 4 and I (unexpired term).

Fanshawe — Office No. 3

Heavener — Office No. 4

Hodgen — Office No. 3

Howe — Office No. 4.

Leflore — Offices No. 4 and I (unexpired term).

Monroe — Office No. 3.

Panama — Office No. 4.

Pocola — Office No. 4.

Poteau — Office No. 4.

Shady Point — Office No. 3.

Spiro — Office No. 4.

Talihina — Office No. 4.

Whitesboro — Office No. 4.

Wister — Office No. 4.

For more information, contact the LeFlore County Election Board at (918) 647-3701.