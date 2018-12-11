School board races set in 5 districts

School board elections will be held for five LeFlore County districts.

In the remaining 12 districts, seats were filled by single candidates filing for the posts, according to the LeFlore County Election Board.

The candidate filing period closed Dec. 5.

Poteau is the only district requiring a primary election on Feb. 12.

Three candidates filed for the Office 4 post, including incumbent Sally Hutchison, Ramona Gail Smith and Sammie Earl Jobe.

The two candidates getting the most votes will face each other in the April 2 general election.

Other districts with races to be decided in the general election include Pocola, Howe, Wister and Talihina.

Candidates in those races include:

• Pocola Office 4 — Ronnie Jo Piovesan and Scott James Holden.

• Howe Office 4 — Eldon Dwayne Dugan and Elvis LeRoy Hall.

• Wister Office 4 — Andrew Lamar Ford and David J. McKimmey.

• Talihina Office 4 — Leslie Annette Crank and Casandra Sue Dyson.

Candidates who filed without opposition include:

• Arkoma Office 4 — Mark Batt.

• Bokoshe Office 2 — Ronnie Lee Kingsbrough; Office 4 — Billy Edward Deleplank.

• Cameron Office 1 — Desirea LeeAnn Hadley; Office 4 — Richard Leroy Johnson.

• Fanshawe Office 3 — Douglas Earl Horne.

• Heavener Office 4 — Timothy Davis.

• Hodgen Office 3 — Jim Ed Hurst.

• Leflore Office 1 — Robert Hank Ingle; Office 4 — Nicholas Eugene McGowen.

• Monroe Office 3 — Seth Allen McKenzie.

• Panama Office 4 — Heath Allen Bates.

• Shady Point Office 3 — Gary Howard Wright.

• Spiro Office 4 — Anthony James Gilespie Jr.

• Whitesboro Office 4 — Jeffrey Martin Taylor.