Scouts build fish shelters: give back to earn badges

A scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. This is the Scout Law that has governed The Scouts BSA since Scouting for Boys was first published in 1908. All of these qualities are something one might look for in a productive member of society.

Scouts learn and prove these traits by earning merit badges and increasing in ranks over their time in the program. The trail from Cub Scout to Eagle Scout is a long and storied one, consisting of conservation projects, survival training and merit badges. Poteau's Scout Troop 30 is currently working on a fishing conservation project at Long Lake and will be meeting there this Saturday in an effort to earn their fishing merit badge.

