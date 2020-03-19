SE Oklahoma libraries, including those in county, LC Historical Society, Museum closing until April 6
Thursday, March 19, 2020
If people of LeFlore County want to go to a library, they’ll have to head somewhere else.
Libraries in southeastern Oklahoma, including all LeFlore County locations, started closing their doors Thursday until at least April 6 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Also, the LeFlore County Historical Society and LeFlore County Historic Museum at Hotel Lowery will close beginning today until April 6.
Category: