Second chances hosts fundraiser

Recovery from substance abuse has become an institution in our country. According to drugabuse.org, Oklahoma has the twenty-fifth highest overdose death rate in the United States. According to a study by wallethub.com based on research from eight drug treatment specialists, Oklahoma ranks twenty-second in the United States for overall drug usage.

LeFlore County has seen an explosion, in recent years, in opioid use and addiction. The county has become another casualty in the ongoing opioid crisis. Poteau’s own local recovery program and retail store, Second Chances has endeavored to help those in recovery for the past four years, and now they need your help.

For the full article please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe.