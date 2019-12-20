Second Chances one Big step closer to goal

Members of Independence Baptist Church outside Heavener donated a sizable amount toward Second Chances Recovery's acquisition of a new facility to house needy, abused or addicted residents of LeFlore County on Thursday.

At a ceremony at Second Chances Recovery and Retail Store in Poteau, Pastor M.C. Ollar and members of his congregation presented a check in the amount of $26,269 to Terry Wallace and the staff of Second Chances to be used to aid in their continued efforts to secure a facility to house the people they assist.

