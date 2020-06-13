Second COVID-19 case confirmed Saturday in Heavener

For the second time in just shy of three weeks, a COVID-19 case was confirmed Saturday in Heavener. The first Heavener coronavirus case was confirmed on Memorial Day.

Saturday's case is the fourth in three days to go with Thursday's COVID-19 case in southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address followed by Friday's two cases — one in Shady Point and a second one in southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address.

There are now six active cases in LeFlore County, the four aforementioned cases along with last Saturday's (June 6) case in Spiro and Monday (June 8) in Cameron.

All total, there have been 20 LeFlore County coronavirus confirmations, with two of them being Talihina residents who lived outside the county — one being from Pushmataha County who died earlier this spring and one being from Latimer County.

The first "case" in LeFlore County was technically a resident of Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was reported, although the individual spent more time in LeFlore County.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there are 8,073 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, there have been 252,624 specimens tested for the coronavirus, with 242,587 of those testing negative. There have been 1,111 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, but 962 of those have been discharged.

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, there are now 6,854 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from the coronavirus.