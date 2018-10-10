Senior Jarretts have confidence Pirates can win despite not playing best game

The Poteau Pirates (6-0 overall, 3-0 in District 4A-4 play) won last Friday night’s road district game 35-6 over Tulsa Central, but may not have looked like the Pirates who had what some fans might have called world-beating performances in wins such as those over Durant, McAlester and Fort Gibson.

However, Poteau senior center/defensive tackle Jarrett Gregory and senior halfback/outside linebacker Jarrett Lilley have confidence in the Pirates that they can produce wins despite not clicking on all cylinders.