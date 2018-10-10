Senior Jarretts have confidence Pirates can win despite not playing best game

DOUBLE JARRETTS — Poteau senior center/defensive tackle Jarrett Gregory, left, and senior halfback/outside linebacker Jarrett Lilley and the rest of the Pirates have confidence they can still get wins even if they may not play their best game. PDN photo by David Seeley
David Seeley
Sports Editor
Wednesday, October 10, 2018

The Poteau Pirates (6-0 overall, 3-0 in District 4A-4 play) won last Friday night’s road district game 35-6 over Tulsa Central, but may not have looked like the Pirates who had what some fans might have called world-beating performances in wins such as those over Durant, McAlester and Fort Gibson.
However, Poteau senior center/defensive tackle Jarrett Gregory and senior halfback/outside linebacker Jarrett Lilley have confidence in the Pirates that they can produce wins despite not clicking on all cylinders.

