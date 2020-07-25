Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday (UPDATED with up-to-date estimated number of state recoveries)

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

The new cases were one in Poteau, three in Spiro and one each in Heavener, Talihina and Wister.

That came on the heels of 13 new cases over a two-day period on Thursday and Friday.

Since July 15, LeFlore County has seen 63 cases, but Wheeler said in her Emergency Management's Facebook page post that over the last half of this week that there has been a discrepancy between the information the Oklahoma State Department of Health releases and the maps showing the number of cases — which has made it difficult for her to properly post the accurate information as quickly as desired for county residents.

There have now been 122 cases reported in LeFlore County with 45 of those active. The active cases are 13 in Poteau, nine in Spiro, five each in Heavener, Wister and Talihina (with one of those being an actual Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address), four in Panama, two in Pocola and one each in Arkoma and Cameron. There also is a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of the 122 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 121 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 24,053 estimated Oklahomans that have recovered from COVID-19 as of 8 p.m. Saturday.