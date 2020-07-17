Seven new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in LeFlore County

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in LeFlore County, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

This comes on the heals of 14 total cases in the county over a two-day period Wednesday and Thursday — 12 Wednesday and two Thursday.

However, Wheeler said that four of Wednesday's cases gave no specific locations, only that they were in LeFlore County.

The seven new cases Friday were four in Poteau and one each in Howe, Pocola and Spiro.

There have now been 84 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 40 of those active. The active cases are 13 in Poteau, seven in Spiro, four in Heavener, three in Panama and Pocola, two in Whitesboro and Talihina, with one of those being a Talihina resident who lives in Pushmataha County, and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Howe, Muse and Wister. There is also a Clayton individual who has been confirmed with COVID-19.

Of the 84 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 83 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 18,766 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.