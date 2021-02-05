Seventh-Eighth Grade Center opening for business Monday

The anticipation is now over. Poteau Public Schools finally will get to see its Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center open for business Monday with everybody — students, teachers and staff.

“It’s so much fun see the kids how they’ve responded when they’ve come for visits this week,” Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg said. “They have been taking many field trips from the (Pansy Kidd) middle school up here. It’s exciting.”

The hopes was the center would be open when school started in the fall, then that hope was after Fall Break, then when the spring semester started last month. Now, it’s finally going to happen.

“In the building process, we had to make sure that some of the things that were designed were the things we put into place,” Sjoberg said. “There are so many positive things about each of the buildings we have that are unique to our district. This is something the community is going to be proud of — both of these buildings.”

The other facility that is being built thanks to the bond measure a couple of years ago is the two-story high school classroom building. It’s not quite ready to go yet, but soon.

“Right now, they are moving furniture in,” Sjoberg said. “I don’t think we’ll be in it next week, but I think we’ll be in it within a week or two. Once we get into these buildings, that’s when we’re going to find out the little things that need to be fine tuned, but we’re looking forward to that.”