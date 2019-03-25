Several injured in crash caused by cow

Apickup struck a cow Friday on State Highway 112, causing a three-vehicle crash that injured several people, one seriously, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Aa 7-year-old Muldrow boy was in serious condition with multiple injuries. He was flown first by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Other injuries were minor, OHP said.

The pickup driver, Billy Self, 58, of Cameron was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., where he was treated and released for back, leg, neck and head injuries.

Trooper Kyle Ward said Self was northbound when he struck the cow, knocking it into the path of a southbound car, which was disabled by the collision and was struck by the third vehicle.

The driver and another passenger in the car with the injured 7-years old were treated at the scene for minor injuries. A third passenger was not injured.

The driver of the third vehicle, Martha Self, 57, of Cameron was taken by by LeFlore County EMS to Sparks Hospital in For Smith and treated and released for multiple injuries.

The crash occurred about 5 a.m. a half-mile north of Cameron.

