Several injured in Muldrow wreck

Several people were sent to the hospital after a wreck north of Muldrow on Saturday evening, including a LeFlore County woman.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 44-year-old Ola Thompson of Heavener was treated and released from Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., after being taken by Pafford EMS.

According to OHP, 46-year-old Pertrell Clipper of Liberty was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango and headed eastbound on County Road 1050 when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason to the right, struck a fence and rolled before coming to rest on its passenger side.

Robert Becerra Jr., 20, of Broken Bow was ejected from the vehicle.

Life Flight took him to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa for trunk internal and external injuries, as well as injuries to his arm, leg and head. He was in stable condition.

Clipper and Thompson were pinned in the vehicle before being saved by Liberty Fire Department.

Another passenger, Justin Clipper, 18, of Broken Bow was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith by Pafford EMS with a head injury. He was treated and released.

OHP said the cause of the wreck is under investigation. It happened around 11 p.m. five miles north and two miles east of Muldrow in Sequoyah County. Justin Clipper and Becerra were not wearing a seat belt, the report added.

Trooper Spencer Schmille of the Sequoyah County Detachment of Troop C investigated with assistance from the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department, Liberty Fire Department, Tulsa Life Flight and Pafford EMS.