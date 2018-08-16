Several softball, baseball games canceled Thursday due to wet fields

Several of Thursday's high school fast-pitch softball and fall baseball games were canceled due to wet fields from rain showers from earlier this week.

Softball games canceled were Panama's road district doubleheader at Howe, Leflore at Keota, Talihina at Spiro, Stigler at Heavener, Arkoma at Warner, Bokoshe's games at the Gore Tournament and Red Oak's games at the Oktaha Tournament. There were no rescheduled dates for any of these match-ups, and it also was unknown of the remaining days of the Gore Tournament and Oktaha Tournament were wet fielded out.

The Wister-Cameron softball game was moved to Wister, and Leflore ended up entertaining Talihina. Games that took place were Poteau's home district game against Sallisaw, Haworth at Smithville, Pocola at Fort Gibson and the Clayton-Buffalo Valley co-op team's games at the Stuart Tournament.

Clayton's home baseball game against Battiest was rained out, but Smithville's road game at Fort Towson was a go. Wister, which was one of several teams who got rained out of the three-day Carl Albert State College Fall Classic, scheduled a home three-way with Rattan and Crowder for Thursday.