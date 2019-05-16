Shady Point archers compete at nationals, world competition next

In their first trip to nationals, the Shady Point archery team performed well at last week’s NASP Eastern National Tournament in Louisville, Ky., from which it came home ranked 103rd out of 255 middle school teams with a team score of 3,187.

Two fifth-graders, Jake Cauthen and Ariana Loggains, earned individual invitations to the NASP World Championship, which will be in July in Nashville, Tenn., for being ranked in the top 100, while the team also qualified in Tier 6 for the World Championship.