Shady Point gets second COVID-19 case in three days

For the second time in three days, Shady Point got a confirmed COVID-19 case Sunday, joining the first COVID-19 case for the town which was confirmed Friday with the second Smithville resident who lives in the far southern part LeFlore County. The first Smithville resident on the LeFlore County side of the county line was confirmed Thursday with the coronavirus.

Sunday's confirmed case now makes 21 COVID-19 cases confirmed, with seven of those being active — joining Saturday's Heavener case, a Cameron case on Monday (June 8) and Spiro on June 6.

Of the 21 LeFlore County cases, two of them were Talihina residents who lived outside the county — one being from Pushmataha County who died earlier this spring and one being from Latimer County.

The first "case" in LeFlore County was technically a resident of Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was reported, although the individual spent more time in LeFlore County.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there are 8,073 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, there have been 252,624 specimens tested for the coronavirus, with 242,587 of those testing negative. There have been 1,111 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, but 962 of those have been discharged.

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, there are now 6,578 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from the coronavirus.