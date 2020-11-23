Shady Point male injured in Sunday morning accident
A Shady Point man was injured in a Sunday morning accident on U.S. 59 south of Poteau.
According to the report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop D Trooper David Vasquez, Tanner Edwards, 23, of Shady Point, was driving south on U.S. 59.
At approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Vasquez's report said that Edwards was three miles south of Poteau on U.S. 59 when his 2015 Hyundai Elantra departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, going over the retaining wall and coming to a rest in a creek.
Vasquez's report said Edwards was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Management Services to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, then was slated to be transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Edwards suffered head, trunk internal, trunk external, arms and legs injuries.
Edwards was wearing his seat belt, and his airbag deployed according to Vasquez's report, which said that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Vasquez was aided at the scene of the accident by LeFlore County EMS, the Poteau Police Department and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department.
