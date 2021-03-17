Shrek the Musical being performed Friday, Saturday in Fort Smith

Community School of the Arts announces its production of "Shrek the Musical," presented by the National Award-Winning Youth Theatre Company at CSA.

Shrek is a much-loved show and perfect for the entire family!

More than 30 teens will take the stage Friday and Saturday at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in downtown Fort Smith, Ark., for this wonderful show!

Many of the students (grades seven through 12) have participated in the CSA productions in the past, and many of them have won national awards for their performances in CSA shows with the National Youth Arts organization.

Show times are set for: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for children ages 10 and younger and $15 for a group of 10 or more.

Tickets are available online at www.csafortsmith.org or by calling (479) 434-2020. You may also stop by CSA at 201 North 19th at St. Boniface Elementary School.

CSA is pleased to offer a professional group of faculty to work with children and teens. The show's director is Shannon Stoddard, musical director is Cody Walls and choreographer is Jennifer Woodside Anderson.