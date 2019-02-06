Signing Day Ceremony

The inaugural Poteau High School Signing Day Ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon inside the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center. Poteau High School Athletic Director Todd Hackler, left, was the emcee for the event. Signees honored were, from left, cheerleader Alexis Bates, golfer Justun Coyle and football players Jack Duschel, Joshua Smith and Gunnar Thompson. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Category: