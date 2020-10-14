Silver alert for 90-year-old male issued

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department announced a silver alert at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday for 90-year-old John Copeland.

At the time of the issue of the silver alert, Copeladn was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen on Rock Jail Road near Bokoshe.

Copeland was last seen driving a blue 1993 Dodge vehicle with an Oklahoma car tag reading EJP730.

Copeland was under proven medical or physical disability and was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Copeland has dementia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

If anyone has any information regarding Copeland's whereabouts, contact the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department at (918) 647-2317 or (918) 647-4027, or dial 911.