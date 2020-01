A Silver Alert has been issued for Harvey Walden, 84, of LeFlore County. He was last seen at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt and a black Oklahoma Highway Patrol hat. He could be found driving a black Hyundai sedan, license plate HEC 289. Please contact the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department at (918) 647-3426 with any information.