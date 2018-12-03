Silver Alert issued in Heavener
Monday, December 3, 2018
HEAVENER —
A silver alert has been issued by Heavener Police Department.
The silver alert is for 69-year-old Johnico Robert.
Description: A birth mark on his back that looks like a river. 5'10, 180 lbs, brown eyes, long brown/grey hair.
Clothing: Unknown clothing.
Last seen: Heavener Apartments.
Date of event: Dec. 3, 1:57 p.m.
Case information: This person was under proven medical or physical disability. This person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
Comments: Subject has Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, diabetes, high blood pressure.
If seen, contact your local police.
