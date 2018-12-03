Silver Alert issued in Heavener

A silver alert has been issued by Heavener Police Department.

The silver alert is for 69-year-old Johnico Robert.

Description: A birth mark on his back that looks like a river. 5'10, 180 lbs, brown eyes, long brown/grey hair.

Clothing: Unknown clothing.

Last seen: Heavener Apartments.

Date of event: Dec. 3, 1:57 p.m.

Case information: This person was under proven medical or physical disability. This person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Comments: Subject has Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, diabetes, high blood pressure.

If seen, contact your local police.