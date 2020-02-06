Six honored at Poteau’s signing day

Poteau saw six athletes sign with colleges on Wednesday during a National Signing Day ceremony.

Dauntey Warren signed with Langston University for football.

“It’s a winning team with national championships and conference championships,” he said. Langston University went 8-2 this season.

Matthew Curry signed with McPherson College (Kan.) for football.

It’s a family-type atmosphere that I really liked,” Curry said. “It’s something I wanted my entire life, just playing college ball.”

