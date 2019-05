Six local softball players will get one more high school slow-pitch game to play before their prep careers are done.

Howe’s senior duo of Jalei Oglesby and Loren Ford-Rogers were named to the Middle East Slow-Pitch All-State Team, while Whitesboro’s Lizzie LeMay and Ashten Bailey and Red Oak’s Kayleigh Hunter and Shandee Noah were named to the Small East Slow-Pitch All-State Team.