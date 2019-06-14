Six local softball players playing in today’s Slow-Pitch All-State Games

Six local softball players will get one more high school slow-pitch game to play before their prep careers are done in today’s Oklahoma Slow-Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-State Games, which will take place at Tom Heath Field at Lawson Plaza on the campus of Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts in Edmond.

Howe’s senior duo of Jalei Oglesby and Loren Ford-Rogers will play for the East Team in the Middle School All-State Game at 11 a.m.

Four other locals, Whitesboro’s Lizzie LeMay and Ashten Bailey along with Red Oak’s Kayleigh Hunter and Shandee Noah will play for the East in the Small School All-State Game at 3 p.m.