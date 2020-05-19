Slow-pitch All-State honorees

Ten from the area received selections when Oklahoma Slow-pitch Softball Coaches Association All-State teams were announced on Friday. Jill Cochran of Poteau and Heavener's Kylee Free and Morgan Alexander made the Large East team. Cochran was also named Academic All-State. Howe's Sydnie Womack and Kenlei Duvall are on the Middle East team. LeFlore's Haylee Newman, Whitesboro's Ashley Johnson, Red Oak's Grace Montgomery and Trista Ober and McCurtain's Makenna Murdock made the Small East team.

No OSSCA All-State games will be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.