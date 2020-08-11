Smithville driver loses life in U.S. 259 accident Sunday night

A Smithville woman lost her life in a Sunday night accident on U.S. 259.

According to the report filed by Trooper Gary Reasnor of the McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Francis Cusher, 73, of Smithville, who was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, and an unknown driver of an unknown make and model of vehicle were both driving southbound on U.S. 259. At approximately 8:38 p.m. Sunday, the unknown driver struck the rear of Cusher's vehicle. The unknown driver's vehicle went off the roadway, struck an embankment and a tree before catching on fire.

Cusher's vehicle departed the roadway to the left, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. She expired at the scene from multiple injuries.

The unknown driver fled the scene, and his condition was unknown. The cause of the accident, according to Reasnor's report, is still under investigation.

The report said that both drivers were wearing seat belts and the airbag in Cusher's vehicle deployed.

Reasnor was assisted by traffic homicide unit troopers Joe Jefferson, Brandon Johnson, Joe Nichols, Devin Walbridge and Brad Dansby, the Hochatown Fire Department, the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department and the Broken Bow Police Department.