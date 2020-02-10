Soap-making — therapeutic hobby; Beautiful results bring great joy

An introvert by nature, Carla Coleman found herself more and more often slipping into a back room to hide away from the world when a chance happening showed her a light in the darkness and way back to joy. Her joy in life returned multi-fold when she began to look for ways to help her grandchildren with a skin condition.

Coleman was diagnosed at birth with an eye condition that would ultimately cause her to become legally blind. She enjoyed all the pleasantries of life for a time; she raised a family, drove a car, but gradually her vision was shutting down. She saw less detail with every passing year, but then about five years ago, even though she had accepted her condition, life piled up on her and she felt herself needing to hide from the world.

"My grandkids helped me from that lonely spot," she said. "It was more than their company, but the fact they were dealing with eczema, really dry skin. We had purchased some commercial soaps, but nothing really helped. Then one day I saw someone making soap and thought, "Lord, why can't I do this?" He opened the door for me to help my grandkids and lead me back into the light," she said.

She said she knew nothing about soaps; nothing about mixing colors; nothing about the chemicals or how they reacted, but she got busy and started doing some research.

