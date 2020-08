Softball, Fall baseball calendar for remainder of August

Softball

Aug. 17

Poteau vs. Muldrow 5:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Smithville 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Roland 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Wister 5:30 p.m.*

Talihina vs. Savanna (doubleheader) 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Keota 5:45 p.m.

Howe at Hulbert 4 p.m.

Pocola at Keys 5 p.m.

Aug. 18

Poteau vs. Sallisaw 5 p.m.*

Panama vs. Colcord 5:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Wister 7 p.m.

Pocola vs. Keys 4:30 p.m.

Howe vs. Wilburton 6 p.m.

Talihina at Hartshorne 3:30 p.m.

Arkoma at Gans 5:30 p.m.*

Heavener at Haskell (doubleheader) 4:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Battiest 4:30 p.m.

LeFlore at Tupelo 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Bokoshe 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Caddo 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 20

Poteau at Spiro 5:30 p.m.

Pocola vs. Vian 5 p.m.

Panama vs. Howe (doubleheader) 4 p.m.

Wister vs. Muldrow 5 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Keota at Watts 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 20-22

LeFlore at Stuart Tournament

Heavener at Okmulgee Tournament

Aug. 21

Pocola at Vian 5 p.m.

Poteau vs. Heritage Hall 6 p.m., vs. Chandler 9 p.m. (Kellyville Festival)

Wister at Quapaw 7 p.m. (Quapaw Festival)

Buffalo Valley vs. Arkoma, Fort Towson, first game 4 p.m.

Aug. 21-22

Howe at Tuttle Festival

Aug, 22

Poteau vs. Morris 12 p.m., vs. Mannford 9 p.m.

Wister vs. Kansas 1:30 p.m. (Quapaw Festival)

Aug. 24

Poteau vs. Fort Gibson 5 p.m.

Heavener vs. Westville 5 p.m.

Spiro vs. Morris 5 p.m.

Wister vs. Red Oak 3 p.m., Red Oak vs. Quinton 4:30 p.m., Wister vs. Quinton 6 p.m. at Wister

Talihina vs. Konawa 5:30 p.m.

Pocola at Roland 6 p.m.

Howe at Colcord 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Porum 5:30 p.m.*

Keota at Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Aug. 25

Wister vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. Roland 6 p.m.

Heavener vs. Spiro 4:30 p.m., Spiro vs. Smithville 5:30 p.m., Heavener vs. Smithville 7 p.m. at Heavener

Arkoma vs. Gans 4:30 p.m., Webbers Falls 7:30 p.m.

Panama at Colcord 4 p.m.

Whitesboro at Wilburton 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Quinton 4:30 p.m.

Keota vs. McCurtain 5:30 p.m.*

Aug. 27

Spiro vs. Pocola 6 p.m.

Wister vs. Crowder 4 p.m.

Panama vs. Wilburton 4:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Pittsburg 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Talihina 5:30 p.m.*

Buffalo Valley vs. Haileyville 4 p.m.

Spiro at Stilwell 5 p.m.

Heavener at Westville 5 p.m.

LeFlore at Webbers Falls 5 p.m.*

Aug. 28

Pocola vs. Sallisaw 5 p.m.

Cameron vs. Arkoma 5 p.m.*

Talihina vs. Canadian 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 29

Wister vs. Spiro 1 p.m.

LeFlore Festival (schedule TBA)

Aug. 31

Pocola vs. Haskell 5 p.m.

Poteau at Fort Gibson 5 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Talihina 5 p.m.*

Spiro vs. Henryetta 5 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Keota 5:30 p.m.*

Heavener at Hartshorne 4:30 p.m.

Panama at Chouteau-Mazie (doubleheader) 4 p.m.

*-junior high game first

Fall baseball

Aug. 17

Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley 3:30 p.m., Buffalo Valley vs. Bokoshe 4:30 p.m., Whitesboro vs. Bokoshe 6:30 p.m.

Howe at Red Oak 4 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Battiest, Haworth at Battiest 4 p.m.

Aug. 20

Buffalo Valley vs. Fort Towson 4:30 p.m.

Howe at Whitesboro 4 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Haileyville 5 p.m.

Aug. 20-22

Wister, Red Oak, Whitesboro at Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament

Aug. 21

McCurtain at Smithville 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 22

Howe at Bokoshe (doubleheader) 4 p.m.

McCurtain at Asher 12 p.m.

Aug. 24

Whitesboro vs. Clayton 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Varnum 5 p.m.

Aug. 25

Wister vs. McCurtain 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Wright City 4 p.m., vs. Howe 6 p.m.

Cameron vs. Bokoshe 4 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Boswell, Haworth first game 4 p.m.

LeFlore at Crowder 5 p.m.

Aug. 27

Wister vs. Wright City 5 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. LeFlore, Cameron 4 p.m.

Howe at Buffalo Valley 4:30 p.m.

Bokoshe at Indianola 4 p.m.

Aug. 28

Wister at Crowder 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.

Aug. 29

Howe vs. Bokoshe (doubleheader) 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Wright City 2 p.m.

Aug. 31

Howe vs. Smithville (doubleheader) 4:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Earlsboro 6 p.m.